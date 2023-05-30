Video
World leaders congratulate Turkey's victorious Erdogan

Published : Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

ANKARA, May 29:  Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin were among world leaders congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he won Sunday's historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule.
US President Biden said he hoped to work with Erdogan on "shared global challenges".
"I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges," Biden tweeted, making no mention of recent tensions in the bilateral relationship.
Russia's President Putin, who has collaborated closely with Erdogan on key international issues despite some disagreements, told Turkey's leader that his win was "the logical result of your dedicated work".
"Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic, a clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy," Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Commission of the European Union, which Erdogan aspires for Turkey to join, said the bloc wanted to strengthen ties with the country.
"I congratulate (Erdogan) on winning the elections. I look forward to continue building the EU-Turkiye relationship," she wrote on Twitter, using an alternate spelling for Turkey.
"It is of strategic importance for both the EU and Turkiye to work on advancing this relationship, for the benefit of our people."
Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the NATO military alliance, of which Turkey is a member, also sent congratulations.    �AFP


