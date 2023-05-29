Coal shortage: Production at another unit of Payra may be shut after June 2







The plant has two units each having 660 MW and the first unit of the two has already been shut following the coal crisis.



"Now the remaining unit may run until June 2", said Shah Abdul Moula, plant manager of the BCPCL.

BCPCL, a joint venture of the Chinese firm China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC) and Bangladeshi state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (NWPGCL), is the owner and operator of the Payra power plant.



The plant manager said that the plant is currently operating one unit having 660 MW while another 660 MW unit was closed last week.



Moula said that the overdue payment against the coal import actually created this critical situation.



The overdue amount now stands at more than $400 million.



"But recently we received a permission from Bangladesh Bank to pay $50 million to the coal supplier against the overdue", he said adding that this will help arrange to resume coal import.



But still it will take about a month to receive the coal supply and we hope we may not get before June 28, said another official of the BCPCL.



