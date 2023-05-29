5 lakh Aman farmers to get Tk 33.20cr as incentive this year







Under the programme, some 4.90 lakh small and marginal farmers will get free seeds and fertilizer, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.



According to the Ministry press release, a farmer will get 5kg of high-yielding (Ufshi) variety of T-Aman seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser free of cost to cultivate one bigha of land.

This incentive is being given from the allocation for agriculture rehabilitation assistance in the regular budget of the Ministry. The Ministry has already issued an order in this regard.



These incentives will be distributed at the field level soon, the release said.



Around five lakh farmers of the country are likely to get incentive of Tk 33.20 crore in upcoming Aman season to increase the cultivation and production of Aman crop this year.Under the programme, some 4.90 lakh small and marginal farmers will get free seeds and fertilizer, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Agriculture on Sunday.According to the Ministry press release, a farmer will get 5kg of high-yielding (Ufshi) variety of T-Aman seeds, 10 kg of DAP and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser free of cost to cultivate one bigha of land.This incentive is being given from the allocation for agriculture rehabilitation assistance in the regular budget of the Ministry. The Ministry has already issued an order in this regard.These incentives will be distributed at the field level soon, the release said.