HC wants documents on Jamuna River narrowing project







The Water Development Board has been asked to submit all related documents to the court within the next 10 days.



The HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Mohammad Mahbub ul Islam passed the order after a preliminary hearing on a writ petition filed in public interest.

Advocate Manzil Murshid appeared on behalf of the writ petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud represented the state.



Earlier, the human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ in the High Court attaching a media report, published on a national daily which stated that the Bangladesh Water Development Board was planning to narrow the width of Jamuna from 15km to 6.5km, utilising a technology known as Top Blocked Permeable Groyne (TBPG), without conducting a feasibility study.



The report said the World Bank-funded project aims to safeguard river banks while reclaiming land.

Is it possible to artificially narrow the Jamuna River?



Advocate Manzil Morshid said, "Government officials are planning to cut down the Jamuna River's width in the name of development. The Water Development Board's responsibility is to protect rivers. But they are planning to narrow it. "



"This river plays a crucial role in the survival of farmers, fishermen, and rural people. Proceeding with the project would disrupt the natural balance in respective areas," he added.



The writ has been filed seeking the High Court's intervention in the project, Manzil said adding that the court will consider all the project documents and give an appropriate order in 10 days.



According to media reports, the Water Development Board prepared the project proposal amounting to Tk 1,110 crore.



The Ministry of Water Resources sent the proposed project titled 'Sustainable Infrastructure for Jamuna River Bank Protection and Risk Mitigation' to the Planning Commission.



Those concerned say that the type of technology proposed to be used to shorten the river has never been applied in any country in the world, let alone Bangladesh.



Due to this, questions have arisen within the government itself about the project. One side of the stakeholders says that there is no justification for implementing such projects with loan money without any kind of survey. Opposing the project, river experts say that it is not right to take such a project, there is a danger of changing the course of the river. Risk of flooding may increase.



Besides, if this project is implemented, there is a danger that Padma Bridge and Jamuna Bridge, one of the country's facilities, will be damaged.

