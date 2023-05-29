Video
DU VC awards Tk 6.42cr contract skirting Syndicate

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Tausiful Islam

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the university Syndicate Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman has given the work of manufacturing and supplying furniture worth Tk  6,41,66,103 for Jagannath Hall's Rabindra Bhaban, to an 'incompetent company' skirting Syndicate meeting.

DU officials told the Daily Observer that the Vice Chancellor misused his powers by giving the work sidetracking Syndicate meeting.

They said that the rules don't permit the Vice Chancellor to give work worth over Tk one lakh without the Syndicate's approval.

They said that there was no hurry to buy furniture for Rabindra Bhaban as its construction was yet to be completed.

"The Vice Chancellor can approve any expenditure without calling Syndicate's meeting only in emergency circumstances, according to the financial statutes of the university. But furniture supply does not fall in this category and it could, therefore, wait as the Syndicate meeting was scheduled to be held nine days later," said DU officials.

It would not be possible to complete construction of Rabindra Bhaban in June as scheduled, said Jagannath Hall Provost Prof Mihir Lal Saha.

The Syndicate meeting was scheduled for May 30, but the Vice Chancellor awarded the work on May 21.

A committee assigned to inspect the feasibility of the  companies, which submitted tenders, found that Royal Furniture chosen to supply the furniture on the recommendation given by the Finance Committee on May 14, did not have adequate facilities to manufacture the furniture.

The Finance Committee meeting chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad recommended assigning the A few days earlier, Prof Samad told the Daily Observer that furniture supply would be re-tendered.

Following the finance committee's recommendation, Royal Furniture was on May 21 requested to sign the contract for manufacturing and supplying furniture for Jagannath Hall's Rabindra Bhaban.
"The tender was approved following due process," Vice Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer.

Supporting the Vice Chancellor, finance committee chairman Prof Samad, changed his stance and expressed doubts about the veracity of the investigation committee's report about Royal Furniture.

The first and the second lowest rates offered by two companies were disqualified, DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed said, adding, the contract was awarded to Royal Furniture, the third lowest bidder.
A few DU officials said that possibly there was financial transaction for the rapid approval of the tender.


