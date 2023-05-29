Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD plays pivotal role in bringing stability in conflict zones: Russia

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Embassy of Russia has heartily congratulated Bangladesh on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers annually observed on May 29 since its establishment in 2002 by a UNGA resolution.

"Being the largest contributor of troops with more than 7000 uniformed personnel deployed worldwide, Dhaka plays a pivotal role in bringing peace, stability and trust in conflict zones," said the Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday. Thanks to peacekeepers, it was possible to overcome multiple conflicts and restore stability in dozens of countries that emerged from bloodshed and devastation, the Embassy said.
Russia shares with Bangladesh this international responsibility, having been closely engaged in UN peacekeeping missions.

As a Security Council permanent member, Russia is widely involved in developing mandates for UN peacekeeping operations and gearing up mission members for constructive and respectful interaction with the host state.

"Our country is one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping budget and sends military observers and police officers to operations in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe," said the Russian Embassy.

As of March 31, 2023, 79 Russians, including 13 women, are serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

"Similar to our Bangladeshi partners, Russia attaches great importance to training female peacekeepers," said the Embassy.

In particular, the All-Russian Training Centre for Peacekeepers at the Russian Interior Ministry in Domodedovo has introduced UN-certified courses for foreign law enforcement officers, which include a large number of women.

"On this date we also pay tribute to those who, far from their homeland, gave up their lives in the name of the ideals of peace," Russia says.

Last year, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lieutenant Colonel Alexey Mizyura, head of the group of Russian UN military observers, tragically died in the line of duty and will be posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjold Medal.

Bangladesh has also lost dozens of her brave sons in the selfless feat, and their names have been etched into history, said the Russian Embassy.

It has been already 35 years since Bangladesh started providing its Armed Forces and Police for peacekeeping operations around the globe.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coal shortage: Production at another unit of Payra may be shut after June 2
5 lakh Aman farmers to get Tk 33.20cr as incentive this year
Erdogan favourite to extend two decades of rule in Turkish runoff
Country may witness massive dengue outbreak: DGHS
HC wants documents on Jamuna River narrowing project
UN Spl Envoy terms BD's progress remarkable
139 BD peacekeepers died, 237 injured for cause of peace in over 3 decades
OIC seeks support from member states


Latest News
Nipun gets 3-month bail
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft