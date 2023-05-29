Smart BD will be the centrepiece of budget







According to Sources, Bangladesh is a developing country. There has been a record expansion of information and communication technology in the country in various initiatives and development activities over the last 13 years in the construction of "Digital Bangladesh".



Currently the per capita income is US$ 2,824. Metrorail and Padma bridge are new milestones in development. Digital Bangladesh has revolutionized the construction and ICT sector and the government has successfully tackled the Corona pandemic. However, the Russia-Ukraine war has created pressure on Bangladesh with the world. In the meantime, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will give the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 1.

Sources said that in the budget speech, the Finance Minister will highlight the outline of 'Smart Bangladesh-2041'. This is the outline of the future Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh. There will be four main strategies - Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society. Apart from this, there will be talk of smart education, smart healthcare, smart agriculture, smart trade and smart transportation system.



Sources said that the size of the budget for the next fiscal year is Tk 761,785 crore. The vision of this year's budget is 'Smart Bangladesh-2041'. A separate chapter is being kept on it in the book of the Finance Minister's budget speech with emphasis on it. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Smart Bangladesh-2041' vision to establish Bangladesh as a knowledge-based economy and an innovative nation.



Sources said that the government is working to transform the country from digital to "Smart Bangladesh by 2041". The government has started the work of creating "Smart Bangladesh" from Digital Bangladesh.



In "Smart Bangladesh" everything will be through technology. There citizens will be skilled in using technology. Through this the entire economy will be managed. Government and societies have already taken huge steps to make society smarter.



Sources said that there are about 40 mega projects in the "Smart Bangladesh Master Plan". Three timelines of 2025, 2031 and 2041 have been fixed for the implementation of these projects. Besides, short, medium and long term projects are being taken up. To begin with, by 2023, the development of digital skills in Bengal, ICT policy, national procurement e-market, digital job platform, smart public service (public services) and paperless administration (paperless administration), inclusive financial resources, government cloud and data center. etc. have been proposed to start the programme.



Universal Digital ID, Digital Curriculum, Smart Device Access, Smart Bangla Campaign, Smart Healthcare, Smart Tax, Digital Leadership Academy Initiatives will be proposed by 2024.



Besides, by 2025, implementation of Smart Land Management, Smart Postal Service, Smart Judiciary, Smart Borders, Smart Social Safety Net, Police Modernization, Inclusive Financial Ecosystem, FinTech Accelerator, Center of Excellence (COE) for emerging technologies will be proposed. Thus the outline of Smart Bangladesh is being formulated.



Meanwhile, the outline of "Smart Bangladesh" is technology dependent everywhere. It says that the conventional era in agriculture is over. Agriculture of the future will be technology dependent. Even conventional farmers now need to know the effective use of smart phones. Learn how to use IoT devices to make fishing and agriculture more profitable at low cost.



Besides, building an inclusive digital society will be discussed. A self-employment based training programme will be taken to bring backward marginalized people into the mainstream of development. Apart from this, to ensure the online activities of the students, the laptop support programme of the students will be continued under "One Student, One Laptop, One Dream".



Besides, enterprise-based businesses will be prepared as investment-friendly startups to increase the contribution of micro, cottage, small, medium businesses to GDP. Besides, establishment of Alternative School for Startup Educators of Tomorrow (ASSET), construction and management of Bangladesh Knowledge Development Park, establishment of Center for Learning Innovation and Creation of Knowledge (CLICK), creation of government services and infrastructure-based entrepreneurs and bringing all digital services to a centrally integrated cloud.



Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 761,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24) to contain inflation and meet outstanding subsidy. Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 50 lakh 6 thousand 672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crores is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent. Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.



The slogan of the next fiscal year's (2023-24) budget has been fixed as "Across the long journey of development, towards Smart Bangladesh". Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the way for the dream and implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh-2041' in his budget speech. He will highlight various challenges, according to Finance Ministry sources.According to Sources, Bangladesh is a developing country. There has been a record expansion of information and communication technology in the country in various initiatives and development activities over the last 13 years in the construction of "Digital Bangladesh".Currently the per capita income is US$ 2,824. Metrorail and Padma bridge are new milestones in development. Digital Bangladesh has revolutionized the construction and ICT sector and the government has successfully tackled the Corona pandemic. However, the Russia-Ukraine war has created pressure on Bangladesh with the world. In the meantime, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will give the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 1.Sources said that in the budget speech, the Finance Minister will highlight the outline of 'Smart Bangladesh-2041'. This is the outline of the future Bangladesh after Digital Bangladesh. There will be four main strategies - Smart Citizen, Smart Economy, Smart Government and Smart Society. Apart from this, there will be talk of smart education, smart healthcare, smart agriculture, smart trade and smart transportation system.Sources said that the size of the budget for the next fiscal year is Tk 761,785 crore. The vision of this year's budget is 'Smart Bangladesh-2041'. A separate chapter is being kept on it in the book of the Finance Minister's budget speech with emphasis on it. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 'Smart Bangladesh-2041' vision to establish Bangladesh as a knowledge-based economy and an innovative nation.Sources said that the government is working to transform the country from digital to "Smart Bangladesh by 2041". The government has started the work of creating "Smart Bangladesh" from Digital Bangladesh.In "Smart Bangladesh" everything will be through technology. There citizens will be skilled in using technology. Through this the entire economy will be managed. Government and societies have already taken huge steps to make society smarter.Sources said that there are about 40 mega projects in the "Smart Bangladesh Master Plan". Three timelines of 2025, 2031 and 2041 have been fixed for the implementation of these projects. Besides, short, medium and long term projects are being taken up. To begin with, by 2023, the development of digital skills in Bengal, ICT policy, national procurement e-market, digital job platform, smart public service (public services) and paperless administration (paperless administration), inclusive financial resources, government cloud and data center. etc. have been proposed to start the programme.Universal Digital ID, Digital Curriculum, Smart Device Access, Smart Bangla Campaign, Smart Healthcare, Smart Tax, Digital Leadership Academy Initiatives will be proposed by 2024.Besides, by 2025, implementation of Smart Land Management, Smart Postal Service, Smart Judiciary, Smart Borders, Smart Social Safety Net, Police Modernization, Inclusive Financial Ecosystem, FinTech Accelerator, Center of Excellence (COE) for emerging technologies will be proposed. Thus the outline of Smart Bangladesh is being formulated.Meanwhile, the outline of "Smart Bangladesh" is technology dependent everywhere. It says that the conventional era in agriculture is over. Agriculture of the future will be technology dependent. Even conventional farmers now need to know the effective use of smart phones. Learn how to use IoT devices to make fishing and agriculture more profitable at low cost.Besides, building an inclusive digital society will be discussed. A self-employment based training programme will be taken to bring backward marginalized people into the mainstream of development. Apart from this, to ensure the online activities of the students, the laptop support programme of the students will be continued under "One Student, One Laptop, One Dream".Besides, enterprise-based businesses will be prepared as investment-friendly startups to increase the contribution of micro, cottage, small, medium businesses to GDP. Besides, establishment of Alternative School for Startup Educators of Tomorrow (ASSET), construction and management of Bangladesh Knowledge Development Park, establishment of Center for Learning Innovation and Creation of Knowledge (CLICK), creation of government services and infrastructure-based entrepreneurs and bringing all digital services to a centrally integrated cloud.Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 761,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24) to contain inflation and meet outstanding subsidy. Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 50 lakh 6 thousand 672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crores is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.The government wants to earn a total of Tk 5,00,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent. Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.