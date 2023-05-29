|
Sr Secy of Defence Hasib gets service extension on contract
Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 59
|
Golam Md Hasibul Alam, Senior Secretary to the Defence Ministry, has been given extension in his service on contract from May 31 this year as he will complete his post retirement leave (PRL) after completion of his 59-year service age from May 30.
The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a notification in this regard. Earlier, the Ministry issued another notification granting his PRL with other
benefits.