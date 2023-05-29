DU to lift job skill requirement in fresh graduate recruitment







Following a report published in the Daily Observer on March 23, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told this correspondent that the aforementioned rules would be corrected.



The report showed that a section officer was recruited in the Vice-Chancellor's office who did not fulfill the requirement of five years experience in administration.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman on Saturday night said, "In a 9th grade job, experience is not generally required. Efficiency is counted during promotion. We are working to waive the requirement."



Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad echoed the Vice-Chancellor.



