6 Juba Dal leaders arrested in Pabna

PABNA, May 28: Police arrested six Juba Dal leaders and activists for allegedly attacking traffic police in rail gate area in Ishwardi of Pabna on Saturday night.The arrested are Zakir Hossain Jewel, 44, a convener of the municipality unit Juba Dal, his younger brother Mahmud Hasan Sonamani, 38, joint convener of the party, Tariqul Islam Tarek, 32, Habibur Rahman Habib, 28, Mamun Hossain, 35, and Chayan Hossain Sardar, 45.Police sources said a car coming from the airport was parked on a road illegally, causing a severe traffic jam on both sides of the road around 8:30pm on Saturday.When a traffic police requested the owner of the car, the accused locked into an altercation with them. Later, they allegedly beat up the policemen.