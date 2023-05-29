Bangladesh’s private sector has so much to gain, give: UNRC Gwyn Lewis





"When it comes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Bangladesh's private sector has so much to gain, and so much to give," United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said on Sunday.



The UN welcomes the creation of a Bangladesh Private Sector Working Committee, because private sector action on the SDGs is essential to realise the 2030 Agenda, and enable Bangladesh to achieve inclusive sustainable development that leaves no one behind, she said.





Welcoming the establishment of BPSWC, UNRC Gwyn Lewis highlighted the committee's potential to further the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its plan to link its work with the 2022-2026 UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, signed by the UN and the Government.



President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin, President of Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) Ardashir Kabir and United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis jointly announced the establishment of the committee. The signing ceremony to establish the committee took place at the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Bangladesh.



It was attended by representatives of the private sector, international organisations, and the Government of Bangladesh, including the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Tuomo Poutiainen; the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh, Stefan Liller, the Additional Secretary, SDG Affairs, Prime Minister's Office, Mohd. Monirul Islam, the Adviser Safety Council, FBCCI, Brig Gen (Retd) Abu Nayeem Md Shahidullah, the Adviser, Trade & Tariff Policy, FBCCI, Manzur Ahmed, and the SecretaryGeneral, BEF Farooq Ahmed.



The President of FBCCI and the Chairman of BPSWC, Md Jashim Uddin, the President of the Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) and the Co-Chairman of BPSWC, Ardashir Kabir, shared their views on the BPSWC's plans to help private companies support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. �UNB

