Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Azmat calls on PM, presents her books he authored

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Gazipur City Awami League (AL) President Azmat Ullah Khan on Sunday afternoon paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also President of ruling AL, at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.

According to Press Wing of Prime Minister Office, Azmat presented to the Prime Minister, two books,  'Rajnitir Mohakabi Swadhin Bangladesh Er Swapnadrasta Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' and 'Bangabandhu'r Netrittogun, Adarsha Bekti O Jati Gathane Anusaranio Dristranto'  written by him.

As the AL' nominee, Azmat contested Gazipur City mayoral election and was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sr Secy of Defence Hasib gets service extension on contract  
Dhaka DocLab, British Council showcase four climate documentaries
DU to lift job skill requirement in fresh graduate recruitment
6 Juba Dal leaders arrested in Pabna
Bangladesh’s private sector has so much to gain, give: UNRC Gwyn Lewis
Azmat calls on PM, presents her books he authored
Polls cannot be stopped by bans, restrictions: Quader
CCGP appoints consultants, undertakes two road construction projects


Latest News
Nipun gets 3-month bail
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft