Azmat calls on PM, presents her books he authored

As the AL' nominee, Azmat contested Gazipur City mayoral election and was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun. Gazipur City Awami League (AL) President Azmat Ullah Khan on Sunday afternoon paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also President of ruling AL, at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital.According to Press Wing of Prime Minister Office, Azmat presented to the Prime Minister, two books, 'Rajnitir Mohakabi Swadhin Bangladesh Er Swapnadrasta Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' and 'Bangabandhu'r Netrittogun, Adarsha Bekti O Jati Gathane Anusaranio Dristranto' written by him.As the AL' nominee, Azmat contested Gazipur City mayoral election and was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun.