Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Polls cannot be stopped by bans, restrictions: Quader

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that  election cannot be stopped by bans or restrictions.

He said, "We have no headache about sanctions and new US visa policy. Foreigners are our friends, not lords. BNP does sick politics and they will be defeated if Awami League is united."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said all this at a joint meeting of Presidents and General Secretaries of Dhaka North City and Dhaka South City  AL units and allied organisations with the AL secretarial at the party's central office  at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Quader said, "Since the constitution of the country does not mention the caretaker government, if it talks about it, the party will be affected by the visa policy. Now, it is to be seen what action will be taken by America regarding those who will stand against free and fair elections. Awami League wants free and fair elections, but BNP is conspiring to derail elections."

He said, "BNP has indulged in unethical and dirty politics. Bangabandhu's Bangladesh, our history of Liberation War and democracy of the country are not safe in their hands. So, we have to take oath to resist the patron of militancy and communal force like BNP."

AL General Secretary said, "BNP wants to show Awami League as an aggressor to foreigners. That's why they are staging plays. But, Awami League will not attack to be an aggressor under any circumstances. But, there we will be no compromise if attacked."

"Awami League will hold peace rallies across the country until holding the next Jatiya Sangsad election peacefully. If necessary, the programme should be given at wards," he added.

Regarding the Prime Minister's foreign visit, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going abroad in the interest of the country, not for herself. Japan, World Bank and IMF are providing budget support. Amir of Qatar wants to provide fuel. "Those who are criticising the Prime Minister's foreign visits, do not want the good of Bangladesh," Quader added.

AL Joint General Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur and Presidents-General Secretaries of Dhaka North-South city AL were present with Presidents and General Secretaries of allied organs of the ruling party.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sr Secy of Defence Hasib gets service extension on contract  
Dhaka DocLab, British Council showcase four climate documentaries
DU to lift job skill requirement in fresh graduate recruitment
6 Juba Dal leaders arrested in Pabna
Bangladesh’s private sector has so much to gain, give: UNRC Gwyn Lewis
Azmat calls on PM, presents her books he authored
Polls cannot be stopped by bans, restrictions: Quader
CCGP appoints consultants, undertakes two road construction projects


Latest News
Nipun gets 3-month bail
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft