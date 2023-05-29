Polls cannot be stopped by bans, restrictions: Quader







He said, "We have no headache about sanctions and new US visa policy. Foreigners are our friends, not lords. BNP does sick politics and they will be defeated if Awami League is united."



Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said all this at a joint meeting of Presidents and General Secretaries of Dhaka North City and Dhaka South City AL units and allied organisations with the AL secretarial at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Quader said, "Since the constitution of the country does not mention the caretaker government, if it talks about it, the party will be affected by the visa policy. Now, it is to be seen what action will be taken by America regarding those who will stand against free and fair elections. Awami League wants free and fair elections, but BNP is conspiring to derail elections."



He said, "BNP has indulged in unethical and dirty politics. Bangabandhu's Bangladesh, our history of Liberation War and democracy of the country are not safe in their hands. So, we have to take oath to resist the patron of militancy and communal force like BNP."



AL General Secretary said, "BNP wants to show Awami League as an aggressor to foreigners. That's why they are staging plays. But, Awami League will not attack to be an aggressor under any circumstances. But, there we will be no compromise if attacked."



"Awami League will hold peace rallies across the country until holding the next Jatiya Sangsad election peacefully. If necessary, the programme should be given at wards," he added.



Regarding the Prime Minister's foreign visit, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going abroad in the interest of the country, not for herself. Japan, World Bank and IMF are providing budget support. Amir of Qatar wants to provide fuel. "Those who are criticising the Prime Minister's foreign visits, do not want the good of Bangladesh," Quader added.



AL Joint General Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur and Presidents-General Secretaries of Dhaka North-South city AL were present with Presidents and General Secretaries of allied organs of the ruling party.



