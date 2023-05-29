CCGP appoints consultants, undertakes two road construction projects







CCGP meeting approved three separate proposals from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsharai.



Of them the joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co Ltd Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd Bangladesh will act as consultants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project with around Tk 83 crore. According to BEZA sources, the joint venture will act as a Consultant for drawing design and Supervision of BSMSN till the completion of the project.

Besides, two other proposals include, the appointment of the joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China to implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometer roads and 16.557 kilometer drainage works with around Tk 237.99 crore at the Mirsharai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar and the another is the appointment of the National Development Engineers Ltd to construct 12.10 kilometer roads and 12.861 kilometer drainage network with around Tk 219.93 crore at Mirsharai-2B economic zone area.



Meanwhile, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsharai has already gone into operation. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the Economic Zones (EZs) across the country including four factories and the administrative buildings of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram on November 22 last year.



She also formally opened the 20-kilometre Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN and laid the foundation stone of a water treatment plant having 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity set up by BEZA.



Earlier the CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) approved 900 million litres water treatment project.



The BSMSN site is located 200 kilometers (km) from Dhaka, 60 km from Chattogram, 70 km from Chattogram Port and the Shah Amanat International Airport and 330 km from Sylhet. The BSMSN Master Plan area is covered in the two districts, three upazilas, and 6 unions and comprised of 26 mouzas.



The objective of BSMSN is to provide cost effective, safe, less travel time and logical road network for all road users especially between Mirsharai Economic Zone and the capital Dhaka as well as the port city Chattogram through Dhaka-Chattogram National Highway. It is a specialized and dedicated roadway for carrying goods lo economic zone along with transferring finished products from this zone to home and abroad.



It will accelerate the economic development of the country through industrialization and creation of new employment, reliable and adequate power supply to the Economic Zone at Mirsharai is of utmost importance.



According to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), a total of 153 companies have so far been allotted 6,500 acres of land for setting up factories there. Once fully operational, this Shilpa Nagar will create around 15 lakh jobs.



BEZA sources said, the construction works of the BSMSN are expected to be completed by 2030.



