Victim’s grandfather testifies in court







On September 21 in 2020, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by her stalkers in the Bank Colony area of Savar.



Judge Ferdous Wahid of the Fifth Additional Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka recorded the statement of the grandfather and fixed July 11 for next hearing in the sensational case.

Earlier Nila's father Narayan Roy and brother Alok Roy testified before the trial in the case.



Investigation Officer Nirmal Kumar Das, also an inspector of Savar Police Station, submitted the charge sheet with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on May 31 last year, court sources said.



The three accused are Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, the prime accused, and his accomplices Selim Palwan and Sakib Hossain. Mizanur, now in jail, while Selim and Sakub, on bail.



Maternal grandfather of Nila Roy, a Savar school student who was murdered by alleged stalkers at Savar, gave testimony before the trial court on Sunday.On September 21 in 2020, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader at a local school and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked to death allegedly by her stalkers in the Bank Colony area of Savar.Judge Ferdous Wahid of the Fifth Additional Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka recorded the statement of the grandfather and fixed July 11 for next hearing in the sensational case.Earlier Nila's father Narayan Roy and brother Alok Roy testified before the trial in the case.Investigation Officer Nirmal Kumar Das, also an inspector of Savar Police Station, submitted the charge sheet with the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Dhaka on May 31 last year, court sources said.The three accused are Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, the prime accused, and his accomplices Selim Palwan and Sakib Hossain. Mizanur, now in jail, while Selim and Sakub, on bail.