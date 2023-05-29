Tk 14 lakh looted from Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank







Jesmine Akhter, manager of Kochashohor branch of the bank, said some robbers entered the bank after tying up the security guard of the bank at the dead night and looted the money from the vault.



Izar uddin, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said there was no sign of breaking open any lock of bank but the money was found missing.

"However, police are investigating the incident," he said. The security guard was asleep when the crime was committed, he added. �UNB GAIBANDHA, May 28: Tk 14 lakh have allegedly been looted from the vault of Kochashohor branch of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha district early Sunday.Jesmine Akhter, manager of Kochashohor branch of the bank, said some robbers entered the bank after tying up the security guard of the bank at the dead night and looted the money from the vault.Izar uddin, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Police Station, said there was no sign of breaking open any lock of bank but the money was found missing."However, police are investigating the incident," he said. The security guard was asleep when the crime was committed, he added. �UNB