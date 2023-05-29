Video
Bodies of 2 workers recovered from septic tank in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The bodies of two workers were recovered from a septic tank of an under-construction building in Uttarkhan area of the capital on Sunday.

The deceased- Md Samad, 55 and Madhu Miah, 42, were from Gaibandha district. Md Safiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Dhaka Zone-3, said the workers got trapped inside the septic tank while opening the shuttering there around 9:00am.

Being informed, a team from a nearby fire station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the septic tank, he said adding that the bodies were handed over to police.

The cause of the death of the workers could not be known immediately, he added.     �UNB


