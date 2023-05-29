Bodies of 2 workers recovered from septic tank in Dhaka







The deceased- Md Samad, 55 and Madhu Miah, 42, were from Gaibandha district. Md Safiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence Dhaka Zone-3, said the workers got trapped inside the septic tank while opening the shuttering there around 9:00am.



Being informed, a team from a nearby fire station rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the septic tank, he said adding that the bodies were handed over to police.

The cause of the death of the workers could not be known immediately, he added. �UNB

