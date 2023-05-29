Video
Monday, 29 May, 2023
City News

DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

As part of the anti-drug drives in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 35 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 35 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of May 27 to 6:00am on Sunday.    �BSS


