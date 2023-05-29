Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Raushan demands age limit extension for govt job

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Raushan Ershad, also and chief patron of Jatiya Party, on Sunday demanded to extend the maximum age limit for recruitment in the government jobs to 35 years from 30 years.

"The age limit for recruitment of government services should be increased from 30 to 35 years. The age limit to enter government service is 35 to 59 years in 162 countries of the world. Bangladesh should also follow the provision," she said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The opposition leader said, "Generally it takes 28 years to complete the academic activities. It is regrettable that frustration arises among the job-seeking students when they cannot get scope to compete for government services even after 30 years of study."

The number of unemployed youths stands over 26 lakh in the country, said Raushan.

She urged the government to take steps to resolve the unemployment crisis as soon as possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 14 lakh looted from Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank
Bodies of 2 workers recovered from septic tank in Dhaka
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drugs in city
73 new C-19 cases reported
Raushan demands age limit extension for govt job
Man stabbed to death in Chattogram
Fire at building in capital's Adabar under control
Three members of a family died in fire


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft