Raushan demands age limit extension for govt job







"The age limit for recruitment of government services should be increased from 30 to 35 years. The age limit to enter government service is 35 to 59 years in 162 countries of the world. Bangladesh should also follow the provision," she said in a statement issued on Sunday.



The opposition leader said, "Generally it takes 28 years to complete the academic activities. It is regrettable that frustration arises among the job-seeking students when they cannot get scope to compete for government services even after 30 years of study."

The number of unemployed youths stands over 26 lakh in the country, said Raushan.



She urged the government to take steps to resolve the unemployment crisis as soon as possible.



