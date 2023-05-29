Man stabbed to death in Chattogram







The incident took place at Nayabazar Bishwa Road intersection around 4am on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Md Azad (30), son of Md Lavu Ibrahim of Nazir Bari area.

Nurul Alam Ashek, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost, said Azad was declared dead around 9am after he was brought to the hospital.

His body has been kept in the morgue.



According to witnesses, Azad was severely wounded after he was attacked and stabbed by 7-8 people in the Nayabazar Bishwa Road area. Later he was rescued and taken to CMCH where he succumbed to his wounds.



He reportedly named his alleged attackers before dying, the witnesses said. �UNB



