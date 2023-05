Three people including two women were rescued from the building. No casualties were reported till 1:45pm.



A fire that broke out at a high-rise building in the capital's Adabar area on Sunday noon was brought under control after around one and a half hours.Three people including two women were rescued from the building. No casualties were reported till 1:45pm.The basement of the eight-storey building on road no.10 in the area caught fire around 12:00pm. �UNB