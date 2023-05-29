Three members of a family died in fire







The deceased are identified as Noorun Nahar, 30, Faria, 3 and Maruf, 1.



Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost in-charge Nurul Alam Ashek said that three burnt people were brought to the hospital in the morning.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, head of the burn and plastic surgery unit at CMCH, said, 'About 90 per cent of the three people who were burnt in the fire have been burnt. Among them, Maruf died immediately after being brought to the hospital and Noorun Nahar and Faria died around 11:30 am. The body has been sent to the morgue.



CHATTOGRAM, May 28: Three members of the same family have died due to fire at Bayezid in Chattogram. The incident took place in Syed Para area of Bayezid police station early on Sunday morning.The deceased are identified as Noorun Nahar, 30, Faria, 3 and Maruf, 1.Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost in-charge Nurul Alam Ashek said that three burnt people were brought to the hospital in the morning.Dr Rafiqul Islam, head of the burn and plastic surgery unit at CMCH, said, 'About 90 per cent of the three people who were burnt in the fire have been burnt. Among them, Maruf died immediately after being brought to the hospital and Noorun Nahar and Faria died around 11:30 am. The body has been sent to the morgue.