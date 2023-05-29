|
Dengue: 67 new cases reported
Sixty-seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning as the cases keep rising in the country.
Of the new patients, 58 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Two-hundred-nine dengue patients, including 180 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 1, 771 dengue cases, 1, 549 recoveries, and 13 deaths this year.