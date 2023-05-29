Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar hit hard by dengue, 1,066 cases reported this year

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Dengue infections continue to spread among the Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar with a total of 1,066 cases reported so far this year.

It is challenging to manage and prevent the virus in this community due to their lack of awareness, said Dr Nazmul Islam, Director of Disease Control and Line of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at a press conference held on Sunday morning at DGHS.

He emphasized that due to cultural differences, efforts to address the problem cannot follow the same approach.

Dr Nazmul also pointed out the poor water supply system for the Rohingya community, as they often collect water from various sources, including ditches, due to the lack of access to clean water. Their overall awareness regarding dengue prevention is also insufficient, he said.

He also noted that while Dhaka, despite its large population, has sufficient space prevent dengue, the Rohingya camp faces overcrowding, leading to a higher number of dengue cases.

"In the densely populated areas of Dhaka's two city corporations, mosquitoes' prevalence in high," said the health official.

However, pinpointing the specific area with the highest infestation rate is challenging at this time, he said, adding, further analysis of patient information is required to determine the most affected areas.

The responsibility for taking action against dengue in areas with higher prevalence lies with the local government, he added.

TK 100 and TK 500 fixed for Dengue test in govt and private hospitals respectively
Private hospitals in the country will charge maximum of TK500, while government hospitals TK100 for Dengue test.

The DGHS issued a warning about taking action against hospitals charging more than the designated fees.

Professor Dr Ahmadul Kabir, Additional Director General of DGHS emphasized the importance of following the specific guidelines for dengue treatment and testing.

Professor Dr Robed Amin, Line Director (CDC) at the DGHS, addressed misconceptions surrounding dengue.

"Contrary to popular belief, dengue is not solely a platelet disorder. Instead, the risk factor lies in plasma leakage. Platelets play no direct role in dengue, and patients require an adequate fluid intake rather than an excessive focus on platelets," he said.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 14 lakh looted from Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank
Bodies of 2 workers recovered from septic tank in Dhaka
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drugs in city
73 new C-19 cases reported
Raushan demands age limit extension for govt job
Man stabbed to death in Chattogram
Fire at building in capital's Adabar under control
Three members of a family died in fire


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft