Schoolboy dies in road crash in Bogura

BOGURA, May 28: A 10-year-old schoolboy died after being run over by a speeding bus on Bogura-Naogaon highway in Adamdighi upazila of Bogura on Sunday morning, said police.Abu Bakar Siddique was son of Shamim Miah of Dalomba Basatipara under the upazila and a class two student of a local government primary school.Rezaul Karim, an officer-in-charge of Adamdighi police station, said the accident occurred around 8:30am when the Dhaka-bound bus from Naogaon ran over the boy while he was crossing the highway to go to his school in Dalomba Basatipara Bauttali area. �UNB