3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarban begins on June 1







Movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from June 1 to August 31.



No local for foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during the period.

According to the Forest Department, 251 species of fish release eggs during this monsoon and so fishing will not allowed in the forest Besides, the ban will be applicable for safe breeding of 315 species of birds, 35 species of reptiles and 42 types of mammals. The authorities think the breeding by the fish and different species of animals will be obstructed due to sound of operating water vehicles in the water bodies.



No tourists will be allowed to visit the country's lone wildlife breeding center 'Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center' and 11 other tourist spots.



Hawlader Azad Kabir, in-charge of the breeding center, said ignoring the matter of revenue earning the government took the ban initiative to increase beautification of the forest and ensure safe breeding of fish and animals.



He said tough action will be taken if the restriction is ignored. �UNB



