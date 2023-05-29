Every police member must be trained to fight cybercrime: President tells IGP







"Cybercrime is now on the rise thanks to greater use of information technology (IT). Each police member should be imparted training be able to combat cybercrime, he told Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun when he paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.



President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin said Shahabuddin also asked the country police force become more people-friendly in every activity. "Police members should take care so that their work become more people-friendly,"

He also asked the police to submit investigation report of any case within the shortest possible time considering the public interest.



Lauding the role of police in fighting terrorism and militancy, the president advised the Bangladesh Police to continue the activities sincerely in the days to come.



During the meeting, the IGP apprised the president of the overall development activities of Bangladesh Police.



President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present at the meeting. �UNB



