Misinterpreting new US visa policy unwelcoming







While talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function titled "50 years of Bangladesh: Advances in health", he said the new US visa policy will aid the government to stop siphoning money from Bangladesh, and there is nothing to worry about the new visa policy. At the same time, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday stating that "Bangladesh would like to view this announcement (New US visa policy) in the broader context of its government's unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country's democratic process."



The fact, however, Bangladesh is one of the top countries to have been plagued with the scourge of money laundering. It is reportedly one of the top 30 countries in the world.

According to a number of investigative reports published by the Global Financial Integrity (GFI), a colossal $ 61.6 billion were siphoned out of Bangladesh between 2005 and 2014. It is equivalent to 25 percent of the country's GDP in financial year 2016-17. Between 2008 and 2017, Bangladesh lost a staggering USD 7.53 billion per year on average to trade misinvoicing, which accounted for 17.95 percent of the country's international trade with all its trading partners during the period. In addition, volume of money laundering always shoots up during the election year.



However, if the new US visa policy any manner aids in preventing money laundering from the country, we welcome it. But amended or new visa policies hardly prevents or lowers down the scale of money laundering, since money launderers can siphon off money without travelling - whether it is to USA or any other country.



Simultaneously, we mark a stark contradiction in explaining of the new US visa policy between the US Secretary of State and our Foreign Minister.



The US Secretary of State Mr Antony Blinken has clarified in his statement that the new US visa policy aims to "restrict the issuance of visas to any Bangladeshi individual believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh."



Our simple and straight reading is that the new US visa policy is a pre-emptive warning as well as a deterrent to bar entry of manipulators and vote riggers targeting the upcoming general elections to be held on next year's January. On that note - it is essential to block rampant travelling of those travellers who could potentially damage and distort election outcome. But the least we expect to see is arbitrary use of the new policy in a non-objective manner.



In conclusion, the new US visa policy is not guidance, rule book or an 'Unofficial Sanction' of sorts imposed on Bangladesh citizens. It is definitely meant for a targeted audience those who would play a decisive role in organizing and holding the country's upcoming general elections.



All members related to the electoral mechanism - including members of the Judiciary, Law Enforcement & Security Agencies, civil administration , Election Commission, Election-time presiding and returning officers, and also participating politicians fall under its clear purview.



We don't expect misinterpretation and politically motivated personal explanations to mar and confuse the people over the new US visa policy.

