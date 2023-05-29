Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Prioritize  ambulances to pass first

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

An ambulance is a vehicle that is used to transport patients from one place to another for better treatment in case of emergency. But regrettably, when ambulances travel through the roads of our country, there are no additional facilities for them.

Usually people go to the hospital with the help of an ambulance to receive health care. For example, victims of various types of accidents including unexpected road accidents, fires, pregnant women, and stroke and heart attack patients use ambulances. But the heavy traffic in the city gets the ambulance stuck. The patient gets sicker too.

Sadly, when the ambulance crosses the road, other vehicles do not cooperate by giving way. But there may be an unconscious patient inside the ambulance but we don't pay attention to that.

So we have to pay attention to that.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Misinterpreting new US visa policy unwelcoming
Prioritize  ambulances to pass first
VAT on ballpoint pens not justified
US, Bangladesh’s intentions match to hold fair elections
Unfit vehicles on the roads
Our railway links on the threshold of a new era
Shut down illegal diagnostic centres
Steep rise in Dengue cases


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft