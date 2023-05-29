Prioritize  ambulances to pass first







An ambulance is a vehicle that is used to transport patients from one place to another for better treatment in case of emergency. But regrettably, when ambulances travel through the roads of our country, there are no additional facilities for them.



Usually people go to the hospital with the help of an ambulance to receive health care. For example, victims of various types of accidents including unexpected road accidents, fires, pregnant women, and stroke and heart attack patients use ambulances. But the heavy traffic in the city gets the ambulance stuck. The patient gets sicker too.

Sadly, when the ambulance crosses the road, other vehicles do not cooperate by giving way. But there may be an unconscious patient inside the ambulance but we don't pay attention to that.



So we have to pay attention to that.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



