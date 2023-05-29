

Bangladesh plays a key role in global peacekeeping



And Bangladesh has been playing a key role in bringing back peace to some places and regions in the world. When there are talks about peacekeeping, the name of Bangladesh conjures up an image as a major player to keep peace.



Currently Bangladesh is the largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping missions and that is why its casualties of peacekeepers are also very high numbering over 160 until now.

To recognize the service and sacrifice of peacekeepers, the International Day of UN Peacekeepers has been observed on May 29 every year. This is an opportunity to mark the contribution of military personnel who have served under the blue flag. It is also a chance to honor the memory of more than 4,200 peacekeepers who have lost their lives for the cause of peace during the past seven decades.



The Peacekeeping day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002 after an official request of the Ukrainian Peacekeepers Association and the government of Ukraine to the UN General Assembly. The observance of the Day began in 2003 and the date, May 29, marks the anniversary of the creation of the United Nations Truce Supervision (UNTSO) in 1948 when the Security Council authorized the deployment of a small number of UN military observers in the Middle East to monitor the Armistice Agreement between Israel and its Arab neighbors.



Since then, more than 2 million women and men have served in 72 UN peacekeeping operations, directly supporting millions of people and saving countless lives. Today, UN Peacekeeping deploys more than 87,000 military, police and civilian personnel in 12 operations.



UN peacekeeping is one of the most effective international tools for promoting peace and security and protecting the world's most vulnerable populations. That is why many countries support UN peacekeeping and are dedicated to promoting greater safety and security. Peacekeeping is a shared responsibility that benefits all nations and peoples.



UN peacekeeping cannot fully succeed on its own in creating the necessary conditions to end conflict and secure lasting political solutions. It's a partnership with member states, civil society, non-governmental organizations, UN agencies and other parties that are fundamental to bringing tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary people, in areas such as economic development, the rule of law, women's rights, human rights, health and education.



At present, the highest number of Bangladeshi military personnel have been serving in the UN peacekeeping missions and the loss of their lives is also significant. According to the army headquarters, 161 officials including 139 members of the armed forces and 22 policemen have sacrificed their lives in peacekeeping missions as of May 23, 2022. In addition, at least 252 personnel have sustained critical injuries so far. Around 6,825 officials are currently serving in the UN missions in 14 countries while 1,83,378 others have so far completed their 54 missions in different capacities in 43 countries once or multiple times.



Bangladesh's peacekeeping force has performed admirably and successfully in all UN peacekeeping deployments. Their bravery and talent astounded forces from other countries. The UN authorities have been captivated by Bangladeshis' expertise in every task. For personal responsibility, organizational effectiveness, and military effectiveness, Bangladeshi peacekeepers have become nearly indispensable in any peacekeeping actions. To earn these gongs and kudos, the Bangladesh Battalion had to demonstrate its ability in peacekeeping competing with the military from around 34 different nations.

The writer is Senior Assistant Editor, Daily Observer







