Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:51 PM
Home Countryside

Two minors among 3 drown

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A woman and two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Bhola and Natore, in two days.

BARISHAL: A young woman drowned in the Sandhya River in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Laiju, 20, daughter of Dulal Bepari, a resident of Rahutkathi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Laiju slipped into the river at Shikarpur Purba Par Trawler Ghat at around 7 am while going to a relative's house riding by a boat.

On information, a team of divers from Babuganj Fire Service rushed in and recovered her body from the river at around 10 am.

Officer-in-Charge of Babuganj Police Station Tushar Kanti Mondol confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 2, son of Bazlu Thakur, a resident of Shibpur Village under Sachra Union in the upazila.

According to locals, the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while playing near its bank.

He was rescued and taken to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child drowned in a ditch in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The incident took place in Chimnapur Sajipara area of the upazila at around 2 pm.

Deceased Wafi Islam Sayem was the son of Sujan Ali, hailed from Khajkhamar Village of Durgapur Upazila in Rajshahi District.

According to the deceased's family membrs, the child along with his mother came to his maternal grandfather's house to attend a wedding programme. On Friday noon, he slipped into a ditch which was dug to set up a water pump.

Relatives rescued him and rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Dr Rejaul Karim, on-duty doctor of the health complex, confirmed the matter.


