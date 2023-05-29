Seminar on ‘allergy, asthma’ held in Natore





NATORE, May 28: Experts of Bangladesh Diploma Medical Association (BDMA) gave lectures at a scientific seminar held on 'allergy and asthma disease and its effective remedy' in the district on Friday.The seminar was held at a local restaurant in the district town. It was organized by BDMA district unit.Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon, president of Natore Press Club, attended the seminar as the chief guest. Dr Mir Mosharrf Hossain, BDMa president, presided over the seminar.Dr Riadh Mottaleb, assistant manager of medical affairs of Beximco Pharmacutical Ltd, presented the keynote paper at the seminar. He said, people neglect allergy illness and don't go to doctor for its treatment. It is a harmful disease caused by infection, he added.He further said, allergy creates problem in human body not only in the winter season but throughout the year.Whatever is the situation, it can be kept under control through proper treatment, he added.Many helpless victims of this illness became cured taking medical care, he maintained.