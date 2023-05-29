10 people found dead in 8 districts







NETRAKONA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from a crematorium in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman lying under a tree in Noyagaon Crematorium of the upazila at around 6 am and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khaliajuri Police Station (PS) Akikul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of young man from a bridge adjacent to the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Patiya Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Ferdous, 25, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Moulanapara area under Charlakshya Union in Karnaphuli Upazila of the district.



According to police sources, locals saw the body of the man hanging from Bhellapara Bridge over the Shikolbaha Canal in the upazila in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

"It was assumed that it was not a suicide, he might have been murdered by someone and then hanged from the bridge by a rope," said locals.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Patiya PS Priton Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from a canal in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman said locals saw the body in the Faridar Mar Canal adjacent to the Tentulia River in Ward No. 2 under Paschim Char Umed Union of the upazila in the evening and informed police by calling at the 'National Emergency Service 999'.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MOULVIBAZAR: Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in Rajnagar and Kulaura upazilas of the district on Saturday.



Police recovered the throat-slit body of a rickshaw-puller from Hazinagar Tea Garden area of the upazila at noon.



The deceased was identified as Shahab Uddin, 35, son of late Nizam Uddin, a resident of Hingajia Tea Garden area under Brahmanbazar Union of Kulaura Upazila in the district.



Police sources said locals spotted the throat-slit body of the man lying in Hazinagar Tea Garden in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police primarily suspect that some miscreants might have killed Shahab Uddin before snatching his rickshaw.



Rajnagar PS OC Binoy Bhushan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



On the other hand, police recovered the body of a bank official from his house in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Siddique, 65, son of late Aslam Mia, a resident of Krishnapur Village under Bhatera Union of the upazila.



According to the case statement, Rafiqul Islam was an official of UCB Bank. After his retirement, the family members had been quarrelling over his pension money for long. On Friday night, relatives resolve their quarrels in an arbitrate.



Later on, the elderly man was found dead in his house on Saturday morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Meanwhile, the deceased's brother Sirajul Islam Siddique lodged a case with Kulaura PS accusing six people including the deceased's wife and daughters.



Ratan Chandra Debnath, inspector of the PS, said the body has several injury marks on it and police arrested four members of the family in this regard.



The arrested are the deceased's wife Misfa Akhter Jotsna, 55, daughters Sharmin Akhter, 30, and Sheikh Tajrin Akhter, 21, and son-in-law Mehedi Hossain, 30.



Actual reason behind the death would be known after investigation and police are trying to arrest rest of the accused, the official added.



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from Raipur Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Alamgir Hossain, 42, son of Md Shahjahan, a resident of Madhupur Village under Raipur Municipality.



Local Ward Councillor Yusuf Hossain said Alamgir had been living with his parents in a rented house at TC road as he was homeless. His wife and three daughters work in a garments factory in Dhaka. He was drug addict and used to work as a butcher in the area.



On Saturday morning, locals saw his body was hanging from a branch of a tree and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incident.



It was assumed that he committed suicide but the actual cause behind the death would be known after investigation, the OC added.



BETAGI, BARGUNA: A woman was found dead in Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the senseless body of the woman in the Bishkhali River in Balaibunia area under Bura Majumder Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



They, later, rescued her and took the woman to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Betagi PS Inspector (Investigation) Sanjay Majumder confirmed the incident.



NARAYANGANJ: The body of a child was recovered from the Shitalakshya River in Ispahani Ghat area in the city on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Ayat, 6, son of Manik Mia, a resident of that area.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the child floating in the river at around 8:30 pm and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Earlier, the boy fell down into the river while playing near its bank in the afternoon.



TANGAIL: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Ghatail and Dhanbari upazilas of the district in two days.



Police recovered the body of a young man in Ghatail Upazila on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Sultan Hossain Sarker, 40.



The body was recovered from the house of the deceased in Gala Village under Jamuria Union of the upazila early in the morning.



Ghatail PS OC Muhammad Lokman Hossain said the body has been sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Initially, it appears that the person was strangled to death.



The deceased's brother Siraj Sarker and nephew Faisal have been brought to the PS for questioning and filing of a case is undergoing in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of a woman from Dhanbari Upazila in the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Monira Khatun, 29, wife of Redwanul Islam Parvez. Monira was a school teacher by profession and the couple along with their daughter lived in a rented house in Ambagan area under Dhanbari Municipality.



The deceased's husband Redwanul Islam Parvez, 35, is the son of Atiqul Islam of Mushuddi Moulvipara area in the upazila.



He was arrested by police for questioning.



The deceased's uncle Nurul Islam and brother-in-law Shahadat Hossain Alal said Parvez developed an extramarital affair with one Tania Akhter, a health assistant of Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex, recently. Following this, Monira and Parvez often locked in quarrels. As a sequel to it, Parvez might have killed Monira and hanged her body to cover up the incident as suicide.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday night and sent it to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Dhanbari PS OC HM Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



