KU focuses on education, research, dev







Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain joined the KU as the 12th Vice-Chancellor (VC) on May 25, 2021. He has already completed two years of his tenure. After being appointed as the VC in a stagnant situation of corona epidemic, he had to face a major challenge in bringing the education programme to the normal.

For the upcoming financial year 2023-24, the KU has received an allocation of Tk 160 crore 97 lakh in the revenue budget, highest ever allocation.





A solid waste management plant has been set up at a cost of Tk 64 lakh to make the university campus a green one. An agreement was signed to install a solar power panel with a 75-kilowatt green energy capacity.



Besides, Bank Asia has provided a support of Tk 1 crore 28 lakh for environmental, salinity, soil and agricultural research in sub-tropical areas. Equipment worth Tk 6 crore has been allocated for central research. Smart classrooms and laboratories and training rooms with modern facilities have already been created in 15 disciplines. Seven international conferences, symposiums and seminars were held in the last two years.



A substantial progress has been made in the construction of several infrastructures including the 10-storeyed Jaibangla Academic Building, 5-storeyed IER Building, 4-storeyed Medical Centre, Central Laboratory, Lateral and Upward Extension of Bangmata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib Hall, TSC Building, Gymnasium Complex, Residential Building, attractive main gate, boundary wall, internal roads, and drains.



On October 10, 2021, the VC got a prestigious position. He was ranked first in Agriculture and Forestry, fourth in the country, 151st in Asia, and 825th in the world.



On the eve of completion of two-year term, he said, in order to fulfil the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build Sonar Bangla and of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build Smart Bangladesh, various initiatives and plans are being implemented.



