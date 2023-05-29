Discussion on Julio-Curie Peace Medal held







KISHOREGANJ, May 28: A discussion meeting was held in the district on Sunday, marking the 50th anniversary of receiving the Julio-Curie Peace Medal by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The meeting was jointly organized by the district administration and the Postal Department in the district. It was arranged in the conference room of the collectorate building.As the chief guest Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad attended the meeting presided over by Additional DC (ADC-General) A T M Farhad Chowdhury. Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russel Sheikh was present as the special guest.Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam, ADC Rubel Mahmud, Deputy Post Master General of Postal Department in the district Sahaduzzaman Sarker, Additional Post Master General of Kishoreganj Head Post Office Tahmina Momtaz, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu and others spoke at the discussion meeting.Later on, commemorative postage stamps were distributed among meritorious students.