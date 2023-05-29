Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mango market faces poor sale in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, May 28: An unexpected poor sale of Gopalbhog mango is taking place in the district.
According to sources in the Rajshahi's biggest mango market Baneshwar Bazaar, the trading has not reached its highest.

Several other varieties including Himsagar, Laxanbhog and Langra are waiting to come in the market. Still mangoes are not arriving according to the demand.
Growers said, as ripe mangoes are not appearing, they are picking dropped mangoes and taking these to the market for sale.

According to the market association sources, after  few days Himsagar will be in the market, and then the mango market will turn into momentum.

According to the Rajshahi Meteorological Office sources, a gusty wind blew over different upazilas of Rajshahi in the last 24 hours. Its maximum speed was 18 nautical miles. Earlier, on May 16, there was a storm with a speed of 30 nautical miles, the biggest storm of this season.

A visit to Baneswar market found not much mangoes.

Both garden owners and traders were seen taking care of mango groves.

 Shahidul Islam brought mangoes to the market from Durgapur Upazila. He said, "I have sold mongoes at Tk  2,200 per maund. I have got a good price."

Shishir Ahmed bought dropped mangoes to the market. He said, "I bought mangoes from neighbourhood to neighbourhood at the rate of Tk 2 to 5 per kilogram (kg). I brought these here and sold at Tk 170 per kg."

 Small varieties of mangoes are selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,800 per maund. Gopalbhog is selling at Tk 2,000 to 2,500 per maund.

Saiful Islam, president of Rajshahi's Baneswar Bazaar Association, said, many people are not picking ripe mangoes in fear of getting low prices;  storm-dropped mangoes are marketed.

The mango market has not gained momentum in Rajshahi mainly due to the storm and dropped mangoes.

Within next few days, Himsagar will come in the market, then the mango market will vibrate, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two minors among 3 drown
Seminar on ‘allergy, asthma’ held in Natore
10 people found dead in 8 districts
KU focuses on education, research, dev
Discussion on Julio-Curie Peace Medal held
Mango market faces poor sale in Rajshahi
13 killed, 19 injured in separate road mishaps
Five men murdered in five districts


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft