Mango market faces poor sale in Rajshahi





According to sources in the Rajshahi's biggest mango market Baneshwar Bazaar, the trading has not reached its highest.



Several other varieties including Himsagar, Laxanbhog and Langra are waiting to come in the market. Still mangoes are not arriving according to the demand.





According to the market association sources, after few days Himsagar will be in the market, and then the mango market will turn into momentum.



According to the Rajshahi Meteorological Office sources, a gusty wind blew over different upazilas of Rajshahi in the last 24 hours. Its maximum speed was 18 nautical miles. Earlier, on May 16, there was a storm with a speed of 30 nautical miles, the biggest storm of this season.



A visit to Baneswar market found not much mangoes.



Both garden owners and traders were seen taking care of mango groves.



Shahidul Islam brought mangoes to the market from Durgapur Upazila. He said, "I have sold mongoes at Tk 2,200 per maund. I have got a good price."



Shishir Ahmed bought dropped mangoes to the market. He said, "I bought mangoes from neighbourhood to neighbourhood at the rate of Tk 2 to 5 per kilogram (kg). I brought these here and sold at Tk 170 per kg."



Small varieties of mangoes are selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,800 per maund. Gopalbhog is selling at Tk 2,000 to 2,500 per maund.



Saiful Islam, president of Rajshahi's Baneswar Bazaar Association, said, many people are not picking ripe mangoes in fear of getting low prices; storm-dropped mangoes are marketed.



The mango market has not gained momentum in Rajshahi mainly due to the storm and dropped mangoes.



Within next few days, Himsagar will come in the market, then the mango market will vibrate, he added.

