Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
Turkey voters divided in Erdogan's Istanbul birthplace

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ISTANBUL, May 28: In a working-class Istanbul harbour where Recep Tayyip Erdogan grew up playing football, Hasan Karakaya had only one description for Turkey's president after voting on Sunday: "He's the best."

"I was the first to vote. I have voted for the same one, always the same one," the lemonade seller in his 50s     told AFP.

Taxi driver Ozcan Ege also glowed with praise for Kasimpasa's favourite son.

Ege, 65, grew up in the neighbourhood and remembers Erdogan as a "hard-working" and "intelligent" teenager, predicting he will win with 60 percent of the national vote. "But here he will have 90 percent," he said.

Erdogan defied expectations when he almost secured an outright victory in the first round on May 14, making him the clear favourite to extend his two-decade rule        to 2028.

He has frequently played up his humble roots in the hilly neighbourhood on the European side of Istanbul, which neighbours a much richer one where the secular opposition dominates.

"I learned life in Kasimpasa, not in an ivory tower," Erdogan said earlier this week as campaigning for the runoff election drew to a close.

Yasar Kirici, 80, was the neighbour of the future president. "He came by the front of our door every day. He was a great lad," he said.

The man supporters reverently call "Reis" ("chief") visited Kasimpasa just before the first round and "greeted us from his car", Kirici said with a smile.

"He doesn't come here a lot anymore. He doesn't have the time, he's busy sorting the world's problems,"   he added.    �AFP


