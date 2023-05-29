Video
Rahul Gandhi gets 3-year passport ahead of US trip Today

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

NEW DELHI, May 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted a short-validity passport for three years, according to sources. The passport was issued following a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a Delhi court on Friday, a departure from the typical 10-year issuance period for ordinary passports.

 This decision was made after an objection was raised by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

Mr Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. The court's decision was announced by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta, who noted that while not granting the typical 10-year passport, a three-year term would be granted.

This decision comes amidst the ongoing National Herald case, where Mr Gandhi is an accused, and Mr Swamy is the complainant. The case is at a stage of cross-examination of the complainant in pre-charge evidence. Mr Gandhi has been regularly appearing either in person or through his counsel.    �NDTV


Rahul Gandhi gets 3-year passport ahead of US trip Today
