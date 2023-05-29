Rahul Gandhi gets 3-year passport ahead of US trip Today







NEW DELHI, May 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted a short-validity passport for three years, according to sources. The passport was issued following a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a Delhi court on Friday, a departure from the typical 10-year issuance period for ordinary passports.This decision was made after an objection was raised by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.Mr Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. The court's decision was announced by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta, who noted that while not granting the typical 10-year passport, a three-year term would be granted.This decision comes amidst the ongoing National Herald case, where Mr Gandhi is an accused, and Mr Swamy is the complainant. The case is at a stage of cross-examination of the complainant in pre-charge evidence. Mr Gandhi has been regularly appearing either in person or through his counsel. �NDTV