Russian artist Ilya Kabakov dies at age of 89

MOSCOW, May 28: Russian artist Ilya Kabakov who was one of founders of Moscow Conceptualism, died at the age of 89 on Saturday, according to a statement released on Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation's Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page.



"We mournfully announce the passing of Ilya Kabakov, a great artist, philosopher, beloved husband, dear father and adorable grandfather. The man who dreamed of utopia throughout his life, departed this world on Saturday, May 27, surrounded by loved ones. He died shy of his 90th birthday," the statement reads. �TASS

