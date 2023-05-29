Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russian artist Ilya Kabakov dies at age of 89

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

MOSCOW, May 28: Russian artist Ilya Kabakov who was one of founders of Moscow Conceptualism, died at the age of 89 on Saturday, according to a statement released on Ilya and Emilia Kabakov Foundation's Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) page.

"We mournfully announce the passing of Ilya Kabakov, a great artist, philosopher, beloved husband, dear father and adorable grandfather. The man who dreamed of utopia throughout his life, departed this world on Saturday, May 27, surrounded by loved ones. He died shy of his 90th birthday," the statement reads.    �TASS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkey voters divided in Erdogan's Istanbul birthplace
Rahul Gandhi gets 3-year passport ahead of US trip Today
Republicans Criticize McCarthy, Biden Debt Ceiling Deal
Russian artist Ilya Kabakov dies at age of 89
Modi inaugurates grand new Indian parliament
Three killed, five wounded in US motorcycle rally shootout
Don't lecture Moscow on nuclear deployments
US, China wrangle on trade in rare talks


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft