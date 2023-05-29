Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Sabalenka at French Open







World number two and Australian Open champion Sabalenka swept 10 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-2 as she kick-started her push to reach the second week in Paris for the first time.



Kostyuk honoured her pledge not to shake hands with Sabalenka in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

"It was a very tough match, tough emotionally. I didn't know if the booing was against me but thank you so much for your support, it's really important," said Sabalenka who performed a theatrical bow to the sparse Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.



Kostyuk, 20, famously refused to shake hands with Sabalenka's Belarusian compatriot and former world number one Victoria Azarenka at the US Open last year.



She opted instead for a cursory touch of racquets at the net.



The 39th-ranked Kostyuk has been a vociferous critic of the decision to allow Russian and Belarusian players to keep competing on tour since the invasion of her country.



"If she hates me, OK. I can't do anything about that," said 25-year-old Sabalenka on the eve of the match.



"About the no shaking, I can kind of understand them. Like I imagine if they're going to shake hands with Russians and Belarusians, then they're gonna get so many messages from their home countries."



"If they feel good with no shaking hands, I'm happy with that."



This year sees a new era at the French Open where for the first time since 2004 Rafael Nadal will not grace the famous red clay.



Injured Nadal, the 14-time champion, sits out the 2023 edition of a tournament where he has lost just three of 115 matches.

In his absence, Novak Djokovic, a two-time winner, and the man responsible for two of Nadal's three career losses in Paris, will look to edge ahead of the Spaniard with a record-setting 23rd major. �AFP



