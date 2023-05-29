Lata hits century in Women's DPL







Lata hammered 100 not out off 101 balls with nine fours as Khelaghar posted 281-5 in 50 overs after opting to bat first. Taj made 52 and opener Dilara Akter scored 47 to complement Lata's knock.



Keraniganj, however, hardly put up any fight as they were skittled out for 36 in 34 overs with Fahima Khatun claiming four wickets for just three runs in seven overs to scythe down the batting line up. Shanjida Akhter Meghla played a perfect foil to her with three wickets for seven runs.

Captain Shahnaj Parvin was the only batter of Keraniganj to reach double digit figure, scoring 10 runs.



Abahani Limited secured their second straight victory, beating City Club by six wickets in the day's other match at BKSP-1 ground. City Club put up 124-9 in 50 overs after choosing to bat first with Tomalika Sumona scoring highest 26 runs. Abahani's Sonia registered a superb figure with 4-13. Ishma Tanjim took 2-20.



Abahani, however, raced to the victory in 32.2 overs with 125-4. Shompa made highest 35 not out to sail the side home. Shivani Singh was unbeaten on 32. �BSS



