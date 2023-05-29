Video
Akhi leaves BFF camp but not for good

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Sports Reporter

Akhi leaves BFF camp but not for good

Akhi leaves BFF camp but not for good

One of the key important cog of Bangladesh national women's football team Akhi Khatun is going to leave the national camp for attending in a Chinese sports institute.

"I already left the camp and I talked with Smalley sir about it," the centre-back told journalists at a city hotel today. "I do hope that I'll get permission"

"If I don't get permission, I don't know what I'll do. I'm adamant to go there," Akhi stated firmly.

Akhi, 19, assured that she is not bidding adieu to football and to BFF. She said, "I'm neither leaving football for good nor leaving BFF too. I must be back someday."

The declaration of Akhi came just a day after the declaration of quitting from Sirat Jahan Swapna and Bangladesh women's national football team's SAAF Championship winning head coach Golam Rabbani Choton. Choton even turned down BFF's approach to come out of his decision. Swapna did so.


