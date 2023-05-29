

Liton Best Sportsperson of the year



The SAFF Women's Championship winning team's captain Sabina Khatun won the Popular Choice Award at the prestigious sports award programme organised by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest and most revered organisation of sports journalists in the country.



BSPA introduced the award in 1964 to honour and recognise the top sports personalities and continued that way. For the year 2022, BSPA awarded a total of 19 current and former sports personalities, coaches, organisers, and associations in 15 categories in a colourful award ceremony on Sunday.

The winners of the Kool-BSPA Sports Award - 2022:

Litton Kumar Das (Best cricketer, male), Nigar Sultana Joty (Best cricketer, female), Robson De Silva (Best Footballer, male), Sabina Khatun (Best Footballer, female), Nasrin Akter (Best Archer), Ashraful Islam (Best Hockey player), Imranur Rahman (Best Athlete, Track and Field), Golam Rabbani Choton (Best Coach), Nafiz Iqbal, Sifat Ullah Ghalib (emerging players), Amirul Islam (Grassroot level organiser), Sumita Rani (Special honour), Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (Best Organisation), Special Felicitation for Bangladesh Women's Football team and Bangladesh physically challenged cricket team.



Litton Das, Sabina Khatun, Bangladesh Women's football team, and Bangladesh physically challenged cricket team; each received taka 100,000 as a cash prize while all the others received taka 25,000 each.



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel distributed the awards among the winners as the chief guest.



Managing Director of Square Toiletries Limited Anjan Chowdhury was also present as a special guest. Vice President of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Asia Mubarak Mohammed Al-Buainain along with Secretary General Malik Amjad Aziz graced the occasion.



