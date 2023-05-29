Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern back Tuchel after sackings and confirm Rummenigge return

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

MUNICH, MAY 28: Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer on Sunday promised manager Thomas Tuchel's job is safe with the freshly-minted German champions, while confirming the return of former executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Bayern on Saturday overcame a two-point deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund to win their 11th straight German title, but announced the sacking of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic at full-time.

In a specially convened press conference on Sunday, Hainer explained the duo were sacked because the club's "performance in the second-half of the season was not how we imagine FC Bayern to be," but said the club had "absolutely no thoughts" of firing Tuchel.

"We are absolutely convinced by Thomas Tuchel. He is one of the best managers in Europe and has shown that at several clubs.
"I don't know why Thomas Tuchel should not be our coach."

Tuchel was appointed in March after Kahn and Salihamidzic sacked then manager Julian Nagelsmann.

While Kahn was replaced by former CFO Jan-Christian Dreesen, a new sporting director has not yet been appointed.

Hainer however confirmed the return of Rummenigge, who played for the club for a decade and served as CEO until he was replaced by Kahn in 2021.

The chairman said the club would lean heavily on Bayern's sporting expertise, including the returned Rummenigge as well as giving Tuchel a bigger role.

Hainer also revealed that the Kahn and Salihamidzic had been told of the decision on Thursday, "early enough so that they would have time to deal with the situation" and "out of respect for these two icons of Bayern Munich."

While Salihamidzic made the trip to Cologne for Bayern's title-deciding match, the club prevented Kahn from attending because he was "too emotional".

Hainer said Salihamidzic took the decision "very well" but "we had the same conversation with Oliver Kahn and unfortunately it did not go so well."

"We were unable to end it amicably" said Hainer "and because of this, he couldn't go to Cologne on Saturday." Kahn spoke out on Twitter on Saturday saying "I would love to celebrate with (the players), but unfortunately I can't because the club has prohibited me from doing so."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Sabalenka at French Open
ODI World Cup schedule during WTC final, says India's cricket chief
Lata hits century in Women's DPL
Rodrygo brace earns Real Madrid victory over Sevilla
Akhi leaves BFF camp but not for good
Liton Best Sportsperson of the year
Inter see off Atalanta and secure Champions League qualification
PSG in need of reset in future without Messi


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft