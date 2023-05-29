‘BD-Japan EPA should take effect before LDC graduation’





Speakers at a seminar recently in the city said Economic Partnership Agreements (EPA) between Japan and Bangladesh should take effect before the LDC graduation in 2026.



For that, EPA negotiation must start early. EPA will help grow the investment between both countries, not just trade. More investment from Japan will lead to more local employment and more commercial activities in Bangladesh.





Standard Chartered, Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI), Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka (JCIAD, Shoo-Koo-Kai), and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) recently organised seminar on "Our Shared Aspiration: Accelerating the Japan-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership."



Senior stakeholders from private sector, chambers of commerce, think tanks, and government together to discuss and contribute to a shared roadmap on accelerating the transition of Japan-Bangladesh bilateral ties from a comprehensive to a strategic partnership.



The event placed emphasis on driving collaboration across development and progress of infrastructure, trade, investment flows, and sustainable finance.



As one of the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered has been playing a leading role in attracting and facilitating foreign trade and investment.



Speaking at the event, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Japan and Bangladesh's partnership involves a huge amount of trust built over time through our people-to-people connections as well as a journey of economic prosperity together.



Under the guidance of Prime Minister of both the countries strategic partnership will transform the economic landscape of the region and accelerate inclusive prosperity together.



The three strategic areas that are key for Bangladesh's continued prosperity are digital economy, agrobusiness, and sustainable finance - each of these areas, Japan can contribute significantly."



Yusuke Asai, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Japan, said, as the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Japan, I would like to give back to Bangladesh. The Prime Ministers of Japan and Bangladesh have agreed to transform the comprehensive partnership into a strategic one.



Japanese companies will keep aiding Bangladesh with investments in infrastructure and renewable energy going forward, to catalyse the growth of Bangladesh's economy and business relationship between the two countries."



Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said "Last year, Japan and Bangladesh celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Japan-Bangladesh relationship marking the beginning of the new era in our relations.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina elevated the bilateral relationship so that the two nations can commence bilateral cooperation in new areas beyond traditional ones including deepening cooperation for peace and stability in the region, deepening economic cooperation for mutual benefit and regional prosperity and thirdly; expansion of cultural cooperation and people to people exchanges.

