

BEPZA EZ to get maiden investment for agro-based industry



This 100% local company will invest US$ 17.22 million to produce Cashew Nut Kernel and Cashew Nut Shell Liquid. This would be the first agro-based industry in the BEPZA Economic Zone.



Kazi Badam Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Chairman of Kazi Badam Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony. Kazi Badam Limited will produce annually 13,050 tonnes of Cashew Nut Kernel and Cashew Nut Shell Liquid where 494 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity.



Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque were present at the agreement signing ceremony.



Mentionable that BEPZA is putting emphasis on selecting industries of diverse nature for the BEPZA Economic Zone. Including Kazi Badam, BEPZA signed agreements with 20 companies to establish factories here, of them 11 to produce diversified products.

