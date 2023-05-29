Video
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

On Sunday, the country's both bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 14.15 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 6,339.88. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 1.19 points to finish at 2,199.70 and 0.28 points closing at 1,371.06.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 11,745.83 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 10,365.66 million at the previous session of the week.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 365 issues traded, 102 closed green, 77 in the red and 186 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 47.36 points to settle at 18,685.32 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 25.66 points to close at 11,177.13.

Of the issues traded, 84 advanced, 57 declined and 106 remained unchanged on the CSE.    �BSS


