Animal Husbandry Association vows to achieve SDGs







The main article presented was titled "Vision-2041 and Roadmap for Creating Climate Resilient Livestock in Bangladesh: Role of Animal Husbandry Professionals."



In addition, significant scientific articles were presented on the development and production enhancement of livestock and poultry, the use of climate-smart technologies, and the supply, safety, and security of animal products.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, S.M. Rezaul Karim, MP, attended the event as the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Dr. Nahid Rashid, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Samir Chanda, President of Bangladesh Krishak League, Dr. Md. Emadul Haque Talukdar, Director General of the Department of Livestock Services, and Dr. S.M. Jahangir Hossain, Director General of Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute. The event was also attended by Chief Patron Professor Dr. Sajeda Akhtar, Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry, BAU, and representatives from the livestock sector.



Dr. Asim Kumar Das, Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Animal Husbandry Association, delivered the welcome speech, and Professor Dr. Md. Nurul Islam, President of the Bangladesh Animal Husbandry Association, presided over the event. The conference was attended by distinguished Vice-Chancellors of various universities, officials from the Department of Livestock Services, Private organizations, various research institutions, foreign guests and entrepreneurs in the livestock industry. Around 1,200 animal husbandry graduates participated in the program.



In all the institutions working for food security and nutrition and poverty alleviation in the country, animal husbandry graduates play a crucial role. Their contribution is highly commendable and promising in achieving the overall economic development and meeting the demand for animal nutrition, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The competence, experience, and adoption of modern technology by animal husbandry graduates in the respective areas have already yielded fruitful results in the country. The importance of animal husbandry graduates is being felt at all levels in achieving poverty alleviation in the country.



The Animal Husbandry graduates are invited to work more innovatively and enthusiastically to implement Vision-2041 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) announced by the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for ensuring food security, climate resilience, and building a smart and developed country. The conference will serve as a unique milestone in providing the correct direction for the development of the country's livestock sector, and the animal husbandry graduates are determined to contribute significantly to this cause.



