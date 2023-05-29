Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 29 May, 2023, 12:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD receives 331b yen aid from JICA in FY'22

Published : Monday, 29 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) pledged and disbursed 331 billion Japanese yen equivalent to Tk 251.56 billion in the past fiscal year as aid for five major development projects in Bangladesh.

This is the second highest amount of aid support to Bangladesh since JICA began providing official development assistance (ODA) in March 1974, says a press release from JICA.

Bangladesh received 373 billion Japanese Yen, the highest amount of ODA from JICA, in 2020 fiscal year spanning from April 2020 to March 2021.

The latest commitment and disbursement of ODA loan came for five key projects - an amount of 133.399 billion Yen for Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 5 Northern Route) (II): 32.462 billion Yen for Southern Chattogram Regional Development Project; 105.362 billion Yen for Matarbari Port Development Project (II); 55.729 billion Yen for Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project (I); and 4.228 billion Yen for Project for the Construction of Dual Gauge Double Line between Joydebpur-Ishwardi Section (E/S).

The record ODA can be attributed to the steady progress of the ongoing mega projects. This solidifies JICA's long-standing history of cooperation with Bangladesh. JICA's disbursement in Japanese FY 2022 amounted to 261 billion Yen, slightly below the 264 billion Japanese Yen disbursement during FY 2021.

Over the past decade, JICA has steadfastly expanded its collaboration with Bangladesh through ODA loans, grants, and technical cooperation schemes, effectively meeting the country's growing demand for a heightened economic and social infrastructures.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD-Japan EPA should take effect before LDC graduation’
BEPZA EZ to get maiden investment for agro-based industry
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Animal Husbandry Association vows to achieve SDGs
BD receives 331b yen aid from JICA in FY'22
Banking sector sagging as classified loan soars to Tk 1.316 trillion
Asian Paints launches Colour Next-2023 in Dhaka
700 children participate in Ctg art competition


Latest News
Village police stabbed dead in Narail
Indefinite transport strike in Sunamganj postponed
Woman dies from electrocution
Viqarunnisa bans students from using mobile phones
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Chattogram
World leaders congratulate victorious Erdogan
BCSIR, PUST sign research agreement
3-day admission tests at Rajshahi University start
Justine Triet: French director takes top prize at Cannes
China to send 1st civilian into space on Tuesday
Most Read News
BRAC Career Hub launched in Ctg
Mugging of Islami Bank's Tk 11 lakh, three accused remanded
HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO
PM credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for Bangladesh's massive progress
Gold prices cut by Tk 1,749 a bhori
Mother, children among 4 burnt in Ctg house fire
Erdogan wins historic third term as Turkey's president
Action against hospitals if dengue test charge cross Tk 500: DGHS
Court orders investigation into alleged money laundering by Biopharma
Bank default loans surge to Tk1.31 lakh crore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft