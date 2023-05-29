BD receives 331b yen aid from JICA in FY'22







This is the second highest amount of aid support to Bangladesh since JICA began providing official development assistance (ODA) in March 1974, says a press release from JICA.



Bangladesh received 373 billion Japanese Yen, the highest amount of ODA from JICA, in 2020 fiscal year spanning from April 2020 to March 2021.

The latest commitment and disbursement of ODA loan came for five key projects - an amount of 133.399 billion Yen for Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 5 Northern Route) (II): 32.462 billion Yen for Southern Chattogram Regional Development Project; 105.362 billion Yen for Matarbari Port Development Project (II); 55.729 billion Yen for Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway Improvement Project (I); and 4.228 billion Yen for Project for the Construction of Dual Gauge Double Line between Joydebpur-Ishwardi Section (E/S).



The record ODA can be attributed to the steady progress of the ongoing mega projects. This solidifies JICA's long-standing history of cooperation with Bangladesh. JICA's disbursement in Japanese FY 2022 amounted to 261 billion Yen, slightly below the 264 billion Japanese Yen disbursement during FY 2021.



Over the past decade, JICA has steadfastly expanded its collaboration with Bangladesh through ODA loans, grants, and technical cooperation schemes, effectively meeting the country's growing demand for a heightened economic and social infrastructures.

