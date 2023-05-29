Banking sector sagging as classified loan soars to Tk 1.316 trillion







The percentage of classified loans to total outstanding loan has risen to 8.80 percent, surpassing the 8.18 percent recorded in the previous quarter (October-December, 2022).



The total outstanding loan has reached a daunting Tk14963.5 billion, with classified loans accounting for Tk1316.21 billion or Tk1.316 trillion. This represents a significant surge compared to the previous quarter (October-December, 2022), where the total classified loans stood at Tk1.3 trillion.

Out of total classified loans default loans in January-March, 2023 quarter stands at a worrisome amount of Tk1249.68 billion, posing a significant threat to the financial health of banks and their ability to extend credit to businesses and individuals.



Furthermore, the banking sector faces a provision shortfall of Tk162.99 billion, requiring immediate attention to address this growing crisis. Banks grappling with this shortfall are Agrani Bank, Basis Bank, and Rupali Bank among state-owned banks, while Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, National Bank, and Standard Bank are among the private banks facing the provision deficit.



The situation calls for urgent measures to stabilize the banking sector and mitigate the risks associated with these mounting classified loans. When contacted a senior official in the central bank said the increase in classified loans during the first quarter of 2023 has raised concerns about the stability and resilience of the banking sector.



To address the risks associated with classified loans, banks are required to make provisions as per regulatory guidelines, he said.



However, the actual provision made by banks for these loans falls short of the required provision by Tk162.99 billion. This provision shortfall indicates a lack of adequate financial buffers to absorb potential losses, making the banking sector more vulnerable to economic shocks and default risks.



A retired senior banker who worked in a private bank said the interest suspension amounting to Tk55.37 billion, highlights the growing burden on banks as they struggle to recover interest payments from defaulting borrowers. This further adds to the financial strain faced by banking sector and emphasizes the urgent need for effective loan recovery strategies.



The consequences of mounting classified loans and provision shortfalls are far-reaching. It hampers the profitability and liquidity of banks, reduces their capacity to lend to productive sectors, and undermines investor confidence in the banking system. As a result, the broader economy faces the risk of slow growth, reduced investment, and potential job losses, he said.



The banking sector, regulators, and policymakers must work together to address this alarming situation. It is crucial to strengthen loan recovery mechanisms, improve risk management practices, and enhance regulatory oversight to prevent further deterioration of the banking sector, the former senior banker said. He further added that timely and decisive actions are necessary to stabilize the sector, restore people's confidence, and ensure the sustainable growth of the economy.



The country's banking sector is reeling under the weight of a staggering rise in classified loans, as per the latest data of Bangladesh Bank revealed on Sunday for the first quarter of January-March, 2023.The percentage of classified loans to total outstanding loan has risen to 8.80 percent, surpassing the 8.18 percent recorded in the previous quarter (October-December, 2022).The total outstanding loan has reached a daunting Tk14963.5 billion, with classified loans accounting for Tk1316.21 billion or Tk1.316 trillion. This represents a significant surge compared to the previous quarter (October-December, 2022), where the total classified loans stood at Tk1.3 trillion.Out of total classified loans default loans in January-March, 2023 quarter stands at a worrisome amount of Tk1249.68 billion, posing a significant threat to the financial health of banks and their ability to extend credit to businesses and individuals.Furthermore, the banking sector faces a provision shortfall of Tk162.99 billion, requiring immediate attention to address this growing crisis. Banks grappling with this shortfall are Agrani Bank, Basis Bank, and Rupali Bank among state-owned banks, while Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, National Bank, and Standard Bank are among the private banks facing the provision deficit.The situation calls for urgent measures to stabilize the banking sector and mitigate the risks associated with these mounting classified loans. When contacted a senior official in the central bank said the increase in classified loans during the first quarter of 2023 has raised concerns about the stability and resilience of the banking sector.To address the risks associated with classified loans, banks are required to make provisions as per regulatory guidelines, he said.However, the actual provision made by banks for these loans falls short of the required provision by Tk162.99 billion. This provision shortfall indicates a lack of adequate financial buffers to absorb potential losses, making the banking sector more vulnerable to economic shocks and default risks.A retired senior banker who worked in a private bank said the interest suspension amounting to Tk55.37 billion, highlights the growing burden on banks as they struggle to recover interest payments from defaulting borrowers. This further adds to the financial strain faced by banking sector and emphasizes the urgent need for effective loan recovery strategies.The consequences of mounting classified loans and provision shortfalls are far-reaching. It hampers the profitability and liquidity of banks, reduces their capacity to lend to productive sectors, and undermines investor confidence in the banking system. As a result, the broader economy faces the risk of slow growth, reduced investment, and potential job losses, he said.The banking sector, regulators, and policymakers must work together to address this alarming situation. It is crucial to strengthen loan recovery mechanisms, improve risk management practices, and enhance regulatory oversight to prevent further deterioration of the banking sector, the former senior banker said. He further added that timely and decisive actions are necessary to stabilize the sector, restore people's confidence, and ensure the sustainable growth of the economy.